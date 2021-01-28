McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $184.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.62.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

McKesson stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

