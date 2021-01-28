Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,695 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601,186 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

