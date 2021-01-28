Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.10. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,613. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41.

