Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after buying an additional 339,234 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 61,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

