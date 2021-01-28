Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Notably, the company company remains well positioned for growth courtesy of strong product line-up, which includes core brands, licensed brands and lucrative product associations. Moreover, initiatives like product innovation, promotional strategies, digital efforts, and increased focus on structural simplification are likely to drive results, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. By the end of the third quarter 2020, nearly 2% of all retail outlets that sell the company’s products, which represent nearly 1% of its revenue base, were closed due to the pandemic.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.66.

Mattel stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,810.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $17,550,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $18,003,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,009,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

