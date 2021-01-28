Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $315.49 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.