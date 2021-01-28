Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $11.42 on Thursday, reaching $326.91. 224,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,983. The company has a market cap of $325.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

