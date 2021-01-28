Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.37. 208,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

