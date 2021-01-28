Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.62. The company has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

