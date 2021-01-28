Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,486 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $219,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,487. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

