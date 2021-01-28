Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.62. 20,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

