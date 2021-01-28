Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $87,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $31.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $975.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,644. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,011.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,012.45.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,116.60.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.