MARK.SPACE (MRK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $487,283.13 and approximately $98.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00074773 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.