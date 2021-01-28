Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Marine Products has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

