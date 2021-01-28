Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $17.65. 17,421,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,688,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

