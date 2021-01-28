ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.32

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.32 and traded as high as $98.18. ManTech International shares last traded at $94.64, with a volume of 196,208 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

