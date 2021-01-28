MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 117,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

