Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $323.45

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.45 and traded as high as $397.95. Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) shares last traded at $400.00, with a volume of 1,308 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.19.

In other Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) news, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

