Maincoin (MNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

