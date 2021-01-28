Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.08 billion and the lowest is $9.84 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $31.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $32.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.69 billion to $39.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Magna International by 134.9% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.