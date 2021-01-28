Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 9.2%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $11.83. 185,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 64,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several analysts have commented on LYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 588,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

