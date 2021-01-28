LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

