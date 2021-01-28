LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.