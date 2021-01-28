Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $209,969.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00929773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.31 or 0.04403310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

