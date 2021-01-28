Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.38

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3215314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

