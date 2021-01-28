Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.38

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3215314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
