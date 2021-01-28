Lucas Capital Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lucas Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,449. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

