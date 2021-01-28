LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

