Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading Down 5.8%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 1,358,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,227,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,717 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,558,000 after buying an additional 148,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 145,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 337,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 125,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.