L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $291.24

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.24 and traded as high as $302.90. L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) shares last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 365,835 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €303.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €291.24.

L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.