Loop Capital Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $75.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of EAT opened at $55.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 682.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

