Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,162.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.10 or 0.04182166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00406371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.01225096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00522809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 163.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00424106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00259500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

