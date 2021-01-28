Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $334.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $332.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

