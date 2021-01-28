Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $334.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.59.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $332.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
