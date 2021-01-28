Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

