Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.99

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.99 and last traded at C$63.70, with a volume of 362855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The company has a market cap of C$22.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.8492345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

