Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 37.91 ($0.50).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have bought a total of 879,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,021,109 over the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock traded down GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33.25 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 242,300,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,756,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.48 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

