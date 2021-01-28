Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) Shares Gap Down to $40.50

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $38.25. Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.87. The company has a market capitalization of £66.86 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50.

About Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

