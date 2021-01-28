Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $232,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

