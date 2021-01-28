Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,982 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

