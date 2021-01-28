Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.