Litecoin Plus Reaches One Day Volume of $25.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $93,966.60 and $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,004.52 or 0.99378775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002765 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

