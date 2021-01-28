Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Lisk has a market cap of $163.38 million and $7.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010371 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,056,900 coins and its circulating supply is 127,121,662 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.