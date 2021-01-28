Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $86,935.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $708,567.55 and approximately $86,935.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00276967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037863 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

