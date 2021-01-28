Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.00. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 203,292 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

