Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF/B opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

