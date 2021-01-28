Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €213.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) received a €213.00 ($250.59) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.79 ($270.34).

Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €204.50 ($240.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion and a PE ratio of 50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12 month high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

