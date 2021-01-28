Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LMST opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

