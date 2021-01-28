LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.50. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £772,393.75 and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

About LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

