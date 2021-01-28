Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSPD opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $79.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

