Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins Sells 40,000 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGND traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.94. 5,528,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,981. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $456,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

