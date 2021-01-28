Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,724. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

